The Glasgow Pact: Does it make climate finance available to us?

Another area worth exploring is a differentiated carbon tax proposed by the IMF to be levied at $75 per tonne of CO2 for the US and EU, $50 for China, and $25 for India. This is also a politically-sensitive issue, but we should be willing to experiment with such a system, provided it is universally applied. Different levies would protect our competitiveness while raising much-needed resources for climate adaptation. Petrol and diesel are already heavily taxed and the proposed carbon tax would be subsumed within these taxes. The existing environmental tax on coal is about $3.5 per tonne of CO2. Raising it to $15 would increase the price of coal and therefore of coal-based power substantially. But it would also accelerate the shift to renewable energy and generate resources that could be used for climate adaptation.

