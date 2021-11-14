The Glasgow summit on climate change: What has it achieved?

The Glasgow Pact has therefore urged countries to consider strengthening their 2030 targets by CoP-27 to be held in Egypt in 2022. We find that it is the major emitters that will have to bear the bulk of the burden of tightening. China intends to hit peak emissions only by 2030, before going down to net zero in 2060. This means it would take up 54% of the global carbon budget (i.e. the total carbon space available for the world if global warming is to be limited to 1.5° C), whereas its population share is only 18.7%. The US, with 4.2% of the world’s people, would take up 14.2% of that budget . Europe, with 6.8%, would take up 9.5%. Together, these countries, which account for about 30% of the world’s population, would take up 78% of the carbon budget. This problem reflects the fact that focusing on net-zero dates does not ensure a fair apportioning of the available carbon space if the initial position in terms of emissions varies so greatly.

