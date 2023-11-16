The global AI race for supremacy is intensifying: India must define its role
Summary
- Much will depend on computing power, talent, training data and the infrastructure necessary for AI development. As the chair of the Global Partnership on AI, India must seize its opportunity to assume a key role in designing a global governance framework for AI and forging a consensus on it.
In less than a month, leading economies have formally underlined their commitment to the development of responsible artificial intelligence (AI). In the US, President Joe Biden issued an executive order setting out standards for AI safety and security. The UK’s AI Safety Summit saw 28 countries and the EU coming together to release the Bletchley Declaration, promising “to work together in an inclusive manner to ensure human-centric, trustworthy and responsible AI." The G7 leaders released their International Guiding Principles on AI and a voluntary code of conduct for AI Developers under the Hiroshima AI process. As AI continues to evolve at an alarming rate, so does the race among countries for global AI dominance. These developments have immense geopolitical implications, with different countries presenting their own vision of this technology. This global quest raises two important questions: What will be the determining factors for establishing AI supremacy? And what role will developing economies like China and India play in this global race?