The global bond market can’t count on a robust rally just yet4 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:43 PM IST
Bets on the Fed’s rate upcycle peak may prove premature yet again
Bets on a bond-market rally aren’t in the clear just yet. On 26 July, Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell appeared to give traders the positive signal they’ve been waiting for—that the US central bank may finally be wrapping up it’s steepest interest-rate hikes since the early 1980s. Then the next day, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said she had an “open mind" on whether to tighten policy further, underscoring the shifting sentiment underway at the world’s central banks.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×