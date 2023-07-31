The global bond market can’t count on a robust rally just yet

Bond-market risks were on display the day after last week’s Fed rate hike: Yields surged on the release of stronger-than-expected data on the US economy and a leak of the BoJ’s impending move. That more than erased any dip seen after the Fed’s 26 July meeting, pushing 10-year Treasury yields back toward the year’s peaks. “Jerome Powell, he was a little late to start the hiking cycle and he may stay stubbornly high," Ken Shinoda, a portfolio manager at DoubleLine Capital, said on Bloomberg television. “The market is expecting cuts as soon as next year and he may stay higher for longer."