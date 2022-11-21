The global challenge of climate change: Was CoP-27 a cop-out?

Today’s practice of relying on purely voluntary commitments is unlikely to yield results. We need to come to some agreement on what would constitute fair burden-sharing among these countries. One solution might be to limit a country’s claim in the remaining carbon budget in proportion to its share in the global population. This ignores past emissions, but it would reduce the emissions of the top-5 emitters to half the remaining budget. The US would have to get to net-zero by 2040, i.e. ten years earlier than its current target, the EU by 2045, and China by 2050. India too would have to advance its net zero target to, say, 2060-65. If the others agree to such sharp reductions, India could also agree.