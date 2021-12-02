The global climate action agenda could do with trade recalibration

A measurement issue links the two. Climate responsibility is carved up into national obligations and right there lies the problem of measuring nation-wise culpability. The UNFCCC measure, whereby India ranks third behind China and the United States of America (US), is based on total emissions from within the territorial boundaries of each country, even if some of the goods produced in the country are exported to other countries. That it is a production-based measure is well known and usually acknowledged upfront. But it is not accompanied by a parallel measure of emissions embodied in the final products going into domestic demand in each country (demand-based, more popularly called consumption-based, emissions). The most that is done is to report production-based emissions in per capita terms alongside, where India ranks low, with our faithfully large population denominator bailing us out.