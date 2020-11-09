The global economic system seems at the cusp of change

Reshaping Chilean economic policy might then present the first sign of any push to overhaul the prevailing, and dominant, global economic system. Eyebrows might be raised at the geography of disruption, because Chile was perhaps Latin America’s best performing nation when viewed through the conventional lens of gross domestic product (GDP). Yet, what lit the spark in this Andean republic is the fact that its economic philosophy closely followed the Chicago School model popularized by late Nobel laureate and economist Milton Friedman, which focused on monetarism, free markets and a greater role for the private sector. This recipe was seen to favour only the elite and impoverish the masses. What further soured matters was the fact that many Chilean economists—later nicknamed Chicago Boys—were trained by Friedman at the University of Chicago, all of whom occupied critical positions in the administration. Friedman had to face continuing criticism for visiting Chile and advising dictator Pinochet. Well-known German-American sociologist and economic historian (and Friedman’s student), Andre Gunder Frank, criticized his former teacher’s economic policies in an open letter to India’s Economic and Political Weekly.