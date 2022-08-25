The global threat to our food security

Given the precarious supply of foodgrains in our domestic economy, any complacency on ensuring food security to Indian citizens will have severe consequences. While the situation is not yet alarming, there is an urgent need to build enough stocks and prepare for any contingency. Global inflation in wheat prices and a domestic policy flip-flop had an unintended consequence: procurement this year has been the lowest in the last three years, with the total intake at less than 19 million tonnes, as against an average procurement of 39 million tonnes in the past three years. The track record of the government in distribution is no better. Irrational attempts at cutting and switching allocations between rice and wheat across states have led to a scenario where the lifting of foodgrains as part of Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in the current phase has dropped to 42%, as against more than 95% in earlier phases. The offtake of wheat as part of food schemes under the National Food Security Act and other welfare schemes is at 43%, whereas it is only 36% for rice, as against almost 100% offtake last year for both rice and wheat. With a reported rise in retail and wholesale prices of wheat and rice in recent months, an extension of the PMGKAY is an important step. However, this needs to be supplemented with adequate stocks and a restoration of the original allocations.