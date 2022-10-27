The Global Hunger Index should exhort us to act rather than carp5 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 10:26 PM IST
Even flawed measures can reveal directional shifts and the 2022 GHI findings should shock us into a policy review at least
The recently published Global Hunger Index has lowered India’s global rank from 101 out of 116 countries in 2021 to 107 out of 121 in 2022. This places India below all South Asian countries other than Afghanistan, and also below several poor African countries such as Rwanda, Nigeria, Ethiopia and the Republic of Congo.