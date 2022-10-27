The Global Hunger Index should exhort us to act rather than carp

Methodology: The index is about 20 years old and is based on a set of constant indicators. All indices have flaws, including the basic indicator of calculating GDP, based as they are on limited data selection and samples. The directional shifts over time are nevertheless meaningful. The argument that there is little merit in using malnourishment and stunting of children as indicators of hunger is not persuasive. Measures of hunger and poverty are moving away from caloric consumption to nutrition. Moreover, a fourth indicator has also been used. Are the sampling techniques used for the fourth measure adequate? There can of course be differences of opinion on the issue, but it is unlikely that international organizations that make these widely used indices did not consult reputable statisticians while devising sampling techniques.