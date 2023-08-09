The global impact of policy calls may affect our rupee ambitions5 min read 09 Aug 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Limited fiscal headroom and ideological signals of trade policy could get in the way of efforts to globalize India’s currency
One of the most significant yet economically speaking irrelevant recent developments was a downgrade of the US sovereign debt rating to AA + from AAA by Fitch Ratings. It is significant because this elicited umbrage from the US Treasury, as downgrading the creditworthiness of Uncle Sam is considered a highly disrespectful thing to do. The fact that the US government embarrassingly hits its debt ceiling (which has now been disbanded) every now and then is reason enough to consider a downgrade. Add to this the tricky issue of impounding Russian money stacked in US Treasury bills. If a government for any reason decides to not pay a creditor, it is a technical default. Hence, the irony of today’s scenario is hard to miss.