The global luxury market is in a slump. Should Louis Vuitton’s owner worry?
Summary
- The first half of this year should be a nadir for luxury demand but the industry’s top player owns reliable labels like Louis Vuitton and Dior that could help pull it through.
Back in January, Bernard Arnault, founder and CEO of LVMH, said he would be perfectly happy with 8%-10% sales growth for the group’s fashion and leather goods division this year. Expansion at that level now looks like wishful thinking. The unit, led by Louis Vuitton and Dior, just delivered a 2% increase in organic sales, its lowest growth since 2016 (excluding the pandemic-induced contraction).