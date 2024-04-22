The global luxury market is in a slump. Should Louis Vuitton’s owner worry?

Sales of fashion and leather goods to mainland Chinese consumers at home and abroad rose almost 10% in the first quarter of 2024, with a particular shift to Japan, where the weak yen made products more affordable to buy there than at home. This was a decent performance, driven by both VIP and middle-class consumers, and helps assuage fears that affluent shoppers were suffering disproportionately, as they were in the US and Europe. Even so, it’s still not yet clear that Chinese consumers can pick up the bling baton from their western counterparts.