The global stagflation threat must not be taken lightly

But what if this optimistic view is incorrect and stagflationary pressure persists beyond this year? Various measures of inflation are not just above target but also increasingly persistent. For example, in the US, core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, is likely to be near 4% by end 2021. Macro policies are likely to remain loose, judging by the Biden administration’s stimulus plans and the likelihood that weak eurozone economies will run large fiscal deficits even in 2022. And the European Central Bank and many others remain fully committed to unconventional policies for much longer. Though the US Fed is considering tapering its quantitative easing (QE), it will likely remain dovish and behind the curve overall. Like most central banks, it has been lured into a ‘debt trap’ by the surge in private and public liabilities (as a share of GDP) in recent years. Even if inflation stays higher than targeted, exiting QE too soon could cause bond, credit and stock markets to crash. That would be a hard landing, forcing a policy reversal, as happened between the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, when the Fed halted its tightening after credit and stock markets plummeted. Then, when the US economy suffered a trade war-driven slowdown and a mild repo-market seizure a few months later, the Fed returned fully to rate cuts and QE. This was a year before covid broad-sided the economy and pushed the Fed and other central banks to loosen policy, while governments engineered the largest fiscal deficits since the Great Depression. The real test of the Fed’s mettle will come when markets suffer a shock amid a slowing economy and high inflation. Most likely, the Fed will blink.