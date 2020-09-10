The global technology fracture and our regulatory inadequacies

There is little evidence that Huawei has engaged in spying on behalf of the Chinese government. But that does not mean that it will not do so in the future. Western technical experts who have examined Huawei’s code have been unable to rule out the possibility. The opacity of corporate practices in China could well obscure Huawei’s links to the Chinese government. Under these circumstances, there is a plausible national security argument for the US—or any other country—to restrict Huawei’s operations within its own borders. Other countries are not in a position to second-guess this decision.