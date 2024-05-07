The Godrej family saga: Business succession should be led by a common vision
Summary
- In multigenerational family business groups, succession planning is more than mere transfers of ownership and control. It encompasses nurturing talent, cultivating leadership, fostering a unified family vision and outlining priorities to ensure seamless power transitions across generations.
The recent split in the illustrious Godrej family business group, a behemoth that has been a cornerstone of India’s industrial landscape for over a century, has captivated the business and investor community. With roots stretching back to 1897, the Godrej Group has epitomized resilience, innovation and stewardship across five generations. However, the fissures that have emerged within the family in recent years underscore the intricate challenges of sustaining harmony and continuity in multi-generational family enterprises.