The Godrej family saga: Business succession should be led by a common vision

While family splits can be disruptive and challenging, they are sometimes not only unavoidable, but also welcomed, the reasons for which could range from differing visions and conflicts of interest to the need for a clear transition from one generation to the next. Therefore, every business family should proactively prepare for potential splits in the future, rather than staying oblivious of the possibility or trying to avoid them altogether. By proactively preparing for splits, business families can not only mitigate the adverse impact on their businesses and ensure their continued success, but also avoid splits.