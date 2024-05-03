The Godrej split: Brand sharing holds the key

As a brand, Godrej arguably draws level with Tata on a key measure: Its defiance of marketing dogma on brand elasticity. For more than a century, Godrej has been a byword for household security, as it began with locks, as much as for personal hygiene, with soap its next big foray. The name has since adorned all kinds of products, from refined oil to refrigerators, and attracted customers for a wide range of services from interior decor to property loans. While Tata is much bigger, Godrej has proven just as elastic in being stretched across diverse fulfillers of needs. Marketing convention would have each brand identified with a specific need, all the better to embed it deeply in people’s minds. So, Coca-Cola works as a fizzy refreshment, but can’t be stretched too far without weakening its appeal. Since a brand is best defined as a name that conveys a distinct set of values nurtured steadily over time, however, the more universal its basic proposition, the more elasticity it enjoys. If Tata has long staked its name on market trust, which all brands try to earn but few achieve, Godrej earned its basic cred for security. This is valued widely too, placed as it is on the second widest slab of ‘Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.’ Safety, hygiene and health are all related. What seems to favour Godrej in ventures beyond these fields is that security, like trust, can straddle diverse markets as a promise made by the very sight of its logo. It is abstract. And that lends it elasticity.

This week, the family behind the Godrej brand declared a split of assets into two business groups. Soaps and suds on one side, locks and fridges on the other would be the retail-level view of it. For investors, it’s more complex: The Godrej Industries Group (GIG) of brothers Adi and Nadir Godrej will house listed firms Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences, while the Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) of their cousins Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna will have the unlisted Godrej & Boyce, which has over a dozen divisions, as its flag-bearer. What’s crucial from the brand’s vantage point is how the turf has been carved up. Care was taken, it appears, to keep their key piece of intellectual property secure and free of conflict. As reported, the family pact includes a deal not to compete among themselves for six years, except in real estate. After that, they can venture into each other’s other markets, but not under the Godrej brand. Accordingly, GIG has exclusive rights to it in sectors of proven success such as fast moving consumer goods (like soap), financial services, pharma, diagnostics and chemicals, while GEG has that privilege in defence, consumer durables (like ACs and fridges), medical devices, construction materials, interior design, electric mobility, software services and security products (like locks and safes). This will prevent brand wrangles. In real estate, both plan to work in alliance, possibly with GIG as property marketer and GEG as land developer, as they’ve done under an earlier agreement that’s said to have held steady. This field of overlap will be under watch. It doesn’t just offer them a big chance to unlock value, given a vast bank of land held by the latter in Mumbai, their moves here will reveal how well they do as co-guardians of the Godrej brand.

As the fortunes of both GIG and GEG could depend on the space they share in the minds of people, both need to stay fully invested in the brand’s integrity. Like a Möbius strip, the brand can be split—but not apart.