The Godrej split: Brand sharing holds the key
Summary
- The family’s asset division plan has done well to minimize scope for a wrangle over a brand prized for elasticity across markets. Like a Möbius strip, the brand can be split—but not apart.
As a brand, Godrej arguably draws level with Tata on a key measure: Its defiance of marketing dogma on brand elasticity. For more than a century, Godrej has been a byword for household security, as it began with locks, as much as for personal hygiene, with soap its next big foray. The name has since adorned all kinds of products, from refined oil to refrigerators, and attracted customers for a wide range of services from interior decor to property loans. While Tata is much bigger, Godrej has proven just as elastic in being stretched across diverse fulfillers of needs. Marketing convention would have each brand identified with a specific need, all the better to embed it deeply in people’s minds. So, Coca-Cola works as a fizzy refreshment, but can’t be stretched too far without weakening its appeal. Since a brand is best defined as a name that conveys a distinct set of values nurtured steadily over time, however, the more universal its basic proposition, the more elasticity it enjoys. If Tata has long staked its name on market trust, which all brands try to earn but few achieve, Godrej earned its basic cred for security. This is valued widely too, placed as it is on the second widest slab of ‘Maslow’s hierarchy of needs.’ Safety, hygiene and health are all related. What seems to favour Godrej in ventures beyond these fields is that security, like trust, can straddle diverse markets as a promise made by the very sight of its logo. It is abstract. And that lends it elasticity.