The Godrej split: Brand sharing holds the key

This week, the family behind the Godrej brand declared a split of assets into two business groups. Soaps and suds on one side, locks and fridges on the other would be the retail-level view of it. For investors, it’s more complex: The Godrej Industries Group (GIG) of brothers Adi and Nadir Godrej will house listed firms Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer Products, Godrej Properties, Godrej Agrovet and Astec Lifesciences, while the Godrej Enterprises Group (GEG) of their cousins Jamshyd Godrej and Smita Crishna will have the unlisted Godrej & Boyce, which has over a dozen divisions, as its flag-bearer. What’s crucial from the brand’s vantage point is how the turf has been carved up. Care was taken, it appears, to keep their key piece of intellectual property secure and free of conflict. As reported, the family pact includes a deal not to compete among themselves for six years, except in real estate. After that, they can venture into each other’s other markets, but not under the Godrej brand. Accordingly, GIG has exclusive rights to it in sectors of proven success such as fast moving consumer goods (like soap), financial services, pharma, diagnostics and chemicals, while GEG has that privilege in defence, consumer durables (like ACs and fridges), medical devices, construction materials, interior design, electric mobility, software services and security products (like locks and safes). This will prevent brand wrangles. In real estate, both plan to work in alliance, possibly with GIG as property marketer and GEG as land developer, as they’ve done under an earlier agreement that’s said to have held steady. This field of overlap will be under watch. It doesn’t just offer them a big chance to unlock value, given a vast bank of land held by the latter in Mumbai, their moves here will reveal how well they do as co-guardians of the Godrej brand.

