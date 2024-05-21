The Godrej split holds valuable lessons for family businesses
Summary
- Evolving dynamics within family groups can be a challenge, but clarity on governance structures—as seen in Godrej’s case—can allow a complex conglomerate to focus on both family aims as well as business objectives. It needn’t be family first versus business first.
The 127-year old Indian conglomerate Godrej’s split, driven by a decision of the Godrej family to realign ownership for smooth succession, is a notable example of both the process and end-goals of strategic decisions taken by family businesses.