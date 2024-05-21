The Godrej split holds valuable lessons for family businesses

Details of the Godrej deal again illustrate how the family has prioritized the family as well as the business. The pact was concluded in a “respectful and mindful" manner, featuring a unique “no-compete" clause for six years, seeking to ensure family harmony and brand reputation. Under this clause, no entity will compete in the other’s market for six years, except in real estate. Even after this period, new competing ventures cannot use the Godrej brand. This helps maintain brand integrity and prevents brand dilution.