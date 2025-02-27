The good news is that AI is hiring: The bad news is that it’s not us
Summary
- As Amara’s Law states, we tend to overestimate the short-term impact of technology but underestimate its long-term effects. AI isn’t just another tool. It’s here to rewrite the rules of the game.
The age of artificial intelligence (AI), heralded by the 2022 advent of ChatGPT, has given birth to a peculiar form of conventional wisdom. The reigning corporate orthodoxy insists that AI shall automate menial tasks, freeing the world’s brilliant and creative to do what they do best. Comforting, certainly. Is it true? Few dare to answer this with unalloyed honesty.