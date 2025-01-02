The good, the bad and the uncertainty of the US economy under a Trump presidency
Summary
- The Trump administration’s effects on growth and inflation will depend on the relative balance of positive and negative policies. There’s reason to expect that some of his radically bad policy proposals will get dropped.
What impact will the next US administration have on economic growth and inflation? The answer isn’t clear, because while some of President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies would boost growth and reduce inflation over time, while others will have the opposite effect.