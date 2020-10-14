The good, the odd, and the big rule of buybacks

Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources, his London-based energy and minerals group, had raised a reported $2.5 billion in debt to buy shares worth over $3.1 billion from Indian investors in an effort to take its locally-listed firm off our stock exchanges. Vedanta Ltd’s price had dropped sharply in the post-covid phase, and the move was part of a big group re-organization with aims that do not seem to have impressed sufficient shareholders. An open offer was duly made to them, but under our rules, such a plan cannot go through if investors representing over a tenth of the equity pie do not tender their shares. While a large chunk of free-float equity had signed up by 9 October, it soon emerged that unconfirmed bids for a significant fraction of that figure were rejected. This meant the company had failed to get the minimum shares needed to delist itself. Suspicions have since arisen over the bids that were found to be invalid on closer inspection. Were they ghost bids made by shadowy agents trying to help the firm meet regulatory conditions? The case could be in for scrutiny. There was also a divergence between the price demanded by some mutual funds and the state-run Life Insurance Corp, which reportedly tried to turn in its stake of almost 6.4% at ₹320 apiece, about 3.7 times the offer’s floor price and more than five times its late-March low. By the reverse book-building method used in such cases, that is the money each share might have got from Vedanta had the exercise been a success. That it was not may reflect poor shareholder engagement, an offer that was simply not deemed worthy enough by all, or possibly even sabotage.