The government must prepare to deal with the fallout of a weakened West Asia

The West Asia war has exposed the limits of American power and the fragility of the security arrangements built around it. Iran has suffered enormous destruction, but its regime has survived. Washington has failed to impose its preferred outcome.
The West Asia war has exposed the limits of American power and the fragility of the security arrangements built around it. Iran has suffered enormous destruction, but its regime has survived. Washington has failed to impose its preferred outcome.
The Gulf monarchies, meanwhile, have discovered that hosting American bases also exposes them to Iranian retaliation. India must reckon with the economic consequences of this failure over the next 12-18 months, if not longer.
The Gulf monarchies, meanwhile, have discovered that hosting American bases also exposes them to Iranian retaliation. India must reckon with the economic consequences of this failure over the next 12-18 months, if not longer.
The 26 October meeting in Tehran was a telling development. Senior Saudi Arabian officials travelled to Tehran, not Geneva or Islamabad. Along with Pakistani and Turkish officials, they met Iran’s top leadership.
The Saudis have thus signalled an urgent need for accommodation with a country they had long regarded as a principal adversary. Regional powers are taking responsibility for their security because their reliance on Washington has brought destruction to their doorstep. Their continued prosperity requires a settlement with Iran.
American military superiority has failed to translate into political success. Iran’s ability to endure punishment and impose costs on its neighbours has frustrated Washington’s strategy.
President Donald Trump’s midterm electoral losses strengthen the case for ending an expensive, inconclusive war, but leave him considerable power to escalate it.
Attacking Iranian electricity grids, water systems, desalination plants and other civilian infrastructure, however, will invite further retaliation. The Gulf countries have every reason to resist another round of devastation and secure peace.
China too has a direct stake in securing peace. Its dependence on Gulf energy and its purchases of Iranian oil give it influence and a strong incentive to prevent further disruption.
Note that Beijing helped broker the Saudi-Iran rapprochement in 2023. Its diplomatic importance has grown as confidence in American protection has weakened. India needs active engagement across the region, where its economic interests and the livelihoods of millions of citizens are at stake.
The damage to Gulf prosperity is severe. The International Monetary Fund forecasts a 1.3% economic contraction this year across West Asia, North Africa and Pakistan. Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain face double-digit declines.
The estimated loss of Gulf output is $790 billion through 2030, alongside a reconstruction cost of roughly $200 billion. Even a rebound from a depressed base next year will leave a substantial shortfall against earlier expectations. Rebuilding infrastructure and restoring business confidence will take years.
For India, the sharp fall in oil prices provides relief. It reduces the import bill, supports the rupee and eases pressure on inflation and government finances. But clear passage through Hormuz is still distant.
High freight and insurance costs compounded by uncertain deliveries are a burden. India’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply security is vulnerable, despite diversification away from Qatar. Global LNG supply is contracting this year, and shortages will trouble importers into 2027. India’s fertilizers and other gas-dependent industries will be badly affected.
The larger challenge concerns Indians working in the Gulf. Close to 10 million Indians reside in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which accounted for about $52 billion in remittances in 2024-25.
A prolonged slump means fewer new jobs, cancelled projects and contracts. Lower earnings reduce family incomes back home, squeezing expenditure on education, housing and everyday consumption. These losses will spread through local economies in India.
The return of even a million workers would intensify competition for jobs and depress wages in an already-crowded labour market. These workers will have to accept lower wages or irregular work. Others will join the queue for salaried employment. Seven percent economic growth offers little comfort to a household whose principal earner has returned without a job. India needs a programme to employ such returning workers.
The 1990-91 Gulf crisis demonstrated how higher oil costs, interrupted remittances and repatriation expenses can damage India’s external position. Today’s economy has greater strength and foreign exchange buffers.
The channels of transmission remain. October retail inflation crossed 6%. Further monetary tightening will increase borrowing costs and restrain investment as well as consumption. Households facing reduced overseas income will also confront expensive credit and a domestic economy under pressure to contain inflation.
There is welcome relief from renewed foreign buying of Indian equities, as the artificial intelligence frenzy cools off. These inflows ease financing pressures, but they cannot compensate workers for lost wages or restore Gulf demand for Indian exports. China’s aggressive pursuit of export markets adds to the competition India faces in creating employment.
Over the next 18 months, India will face the costs of a weakened Gulf. Reconstruction there will create opportunities, but employment and remittances will be under pressure and energy supplies vulnerable. The government must prepare for returning workers and secure alternative energy supplies.
While we wait for a diplomatic settlement, the consequences of war will persist. Until shipping, production and employment in the Gulf recover, the economic damage will continue to reach Indian households.
The author is senior fellow with Pune International Centre.