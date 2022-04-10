The government must start preparing for the new covid variants now

The government must start preparing for the new covid variants now5 min read . 09:18 AM IST
The government must ensure largescale availability of the latest covid treatments, to guard the population against new and emerging variants of the SARS Coronavirus 2. Drug manufacturers will make them, but their wide distribution through the regular channels cannot be taken for guarantee. The government will have to come up with mechanisms to ensure adequate stocks across the states, especially those prone to larger outbreaks of the disease.
Most people have grown weary of the covid and covid wariness and comply with mask mandates more as a form than as a serious precaution. This is not entirely irrational. Sero-positivity surveys in Delhi have shown that even children who have not been vaccinated show high levels of covid antibodies, suggesting widespread exposure to the virus and acquired immunity. But new variants of the virus keep popping up. Two subvariants of Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2 have emergent, as has yet another variant, dubbed XE, derived from BA.1 and BA.2. These are probably a little more infectious than the Omicron, but no more virulent, as far as available evidence goes.
India is nowhere where it could be, in terms of genome sequencing of the virus that causes fresh outbreaks of the disease. Yet, evidence suggests that the XE variant has surfaced in Mumbai and in Gujarat. Novel or as-yet-unidentified extant variants could emerge. Without letting up on the vaccination front — completing coverage of the two-dose basic course and providing a third, booster dose — the effort must be to arm the healthcare system with the expanding array of medicines now available to treat the covid.
The monoclonal antibody infusions that were effective in combating serious infections in the delta wave are not all effective against Omicron and its subvariants. But the new treatments from Pfizer and the repurposed molnupiravir from Merck are effective against all known variants so far. While molnupiravir is already widely available, the more efficacious nirmatrelvir from Pfizer, which markets it as Paxlovid, is not. Paxlovid is prescribed in combination with established antiviral ritonavir.
The good news is that Pfizer, which had been facing flak for its fat profits from its covid vaccine, even as the vaccine remains elusive in large parts of the developing world, has decided to offer up its intellectual property for Paxlovid to the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool, without any royalty. The MPP is licensing drugmakers around the world, including 19 from India, to manufacture nirmatrelvir or its components and even combinations with ritonavir. This is a significant and welcome development.
However, a variety of drug manufacturers having the capacity to make the covid pill will not guarantee the pill’s availability when it is required. A vaccine for the pandemic is something that has a ready market: a preventive is something every sane person needs. But a curative pill is required only when the disease strikes. Since there is no certainty about the likely occurrence or scale of new outbreaks, why should manufacturers mass produce the drug, stock it and distribute it? Why should the corner drug store procure a stock, if the prospects of demand for it are dim?
If this problem is not addressed, we stare at the possibility — admittedly, only a possibility — of having the world’s largest drug-producing capacity, armed, to boot, with the needed sub licences to produce the covid pill, not being able to supply the drug on the scale that is required, if a fresh outbreak takes place.
The costs and benefits are on the following lines. If a large enough and lethal enough outbreak occurs, supply chains would be disrupted, economic recovery would go into reverse drive and more of the vulnerable population would succumb to the disease. The cost of that disruption would be truly large. Set against that, the cost of the government ordering a large supply of the covid pills, paying the manufacturers upfront, would be tiny. The benefit derived from this outlay would be avoiding major economic disruptions from an uncontainable fresh wave of the pandemic.
The government should pay the manufacturers upfront, and the manufacturers could push the pills through their regular distribution channels, to the level of their major stockists in every covid-prone district. If there are outbreaks of the disease, the pills could be pushed to local stores fast, and the sales proceeds kicked back to the drug companies. The amounts so received could be collected into a pool, legitimately owned by the government. GST on the transactions would help the government keep tabs on sales across the distribution chain.
The government has to fund the upfront outlay to purchase a large enough supply of covid pills. If an outbreak occurs, the outlay would be recouped through the sale of the pills, paid for by patients or their insurance companies or state-funded healthcare systems. If there is no outbreak, the money would be expended, like an insurance premium.
It is possible to devise risk transfer mechanisms to finance the initial outlay, inverting the logic of a catastrophe bond. In a normal catastrophe bond, the principal abates, that is, will not be paid to the bondholder, if the catastrophe occurs. The investor is drawn to the catastrophe bond because of the risk premium built into the coupon. In the present case, the bond would abate if a fresh covid wave does not take place.
However, the outlay on stocking up an adequate supply of the drug would be too small to bother about such a risk transfer mechanism. But it is possible to think up large covid relief pools financed by the likes of catastrophe bonds.
