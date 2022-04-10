The government must start preparing for the new covid variants now

Most people have grown weary of the covid and covid wariness and comply with mask mandates more as a form than as a serious precaution. This is not entirely irrational. Sero-positivity surveys in Delhi have shown that even children who have not been vaccinated show high levels of covid antibodies, suggesting widespread exposure to the virus and acquired immunity. But new variants of the virus keep popping up. Two subvariants of Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2 have emergent, as has yet another variant, dubbed XE, derived from BA.1 and BA.2. These are probably a little more infectious than the Omicron, but no more virulent, as far as available evidence goes.

