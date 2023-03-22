The government mustn’t act like India’s net nanny

First up is a problem of invalid representation. As people’s perceptions of decency vary, objections can always be raised by anyone to anything, but these cannot be allowed to form a veto. Gross crudity, such as porn, is evident for what it is—such as Sunday’s video clip that popped onto a railway platform screen in Patna. Else, indecency is in the eyes of beholders, by and large. If we let a national consensus act as a filter, little is likely to pass. Neither does every grouse deserve a response, nor is an uptick in gripes in itself a valid indicator of obscene fare on web platforms. These are services that users subscribe to and summon when they like. They are not free-to-air channels, so vestigial norms of that era do not apply; nor does the logic of going by common-denominator sensitivity, as applicable to a state broadcaster. By virtue of their business models, they must appeal to diverse sensibilities. Moreover, a platform’s subscribers must agree to its terms of usage. They are at liberty to quit the deal if they’re put off by what they see, or pick their viewing by the guidance tags—“crude language", “sex", etc—that these movies and serials display. As platforms seek enrolments for revenue growth, it is in their own interest to optimize what they offer and deploy age gates for family packages so that content aimed at adults doesn’t reach children. These age bars are not foolproof; they need to improve. But then, determined searchers can get what they want elsewhere on the web anyway, actual smut included. The apps under the ministry’s glare are only catering to their user bases, with swipe prompts shuffled by preference trails. Each to one’s own is their mantra. In general, so long as this space has sufficient rivalry and users do not get locked in (say, by a need to contact others via the same app), we can expect supply to adaptively satisfy demand. Since there has been no sign of market failure, the state should not get in the way of our right to contract a platform to entertain us as we see fit.