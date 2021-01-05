The government needs to think afresh about our defence budget

The need to equip India’s forces, especially the Army and Air Force on the eastern front through fast-track procurements on priority, will necessitate heavy revenue and capital expenditure. This could effectively hobble long-term capability building and ‘Make in India’, unless the government increases defence-service allocations disregarding its resource crunch. Strategically, a strong naval presence in the Indian Ocean is vital for keeping China at bay. The Navy has been pitching for a third aircraft carrier, while limiting its fleet to 175 warships. While this may be necessary for power projection, in the present circumstances, this has to wait. India’s submarine fleet of 15 is lean and old; China’s submarine fleet of 66 is expanding fast and Beijing is also helping the Pakistani navy build submarines. It is imperative that India’s Navy embark on a mission to expand its submarine fleet, acquire mine sweepers, helicopters, equipment like advanced towed array sonars—and strengthen the Andaman Nicobar command. The Navy has been trying hard to restore its share in the budget to 18%, but to meet new challenges, even this may have to increase. Instead of buying aircraft for carriers, equipping the Air Force with new aircraft to replace its MiG-21s should be a priority. Inducting new light utility helicopters to replace Chetak and Cheetah helicopters cannot wait.The unified air defence system also needs to be revamped to overcome obsolescence. India must necessarily strengthen its intelligence , surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities with state-of-the-art equipment, including unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned combat aerial vehicles.