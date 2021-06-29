It is best to look past the reported total cost of ₹6.3 trillion, which is aggregated over 17 disparate pieces, where the total cost provision on some of them across time horizons going up to five years is added on to the current year cost for others. What matters is the growth impetus of each piece, its timing and adequacy. From this perspective, there were three major categories (and a few miscellaneous initiatives difficult to classify).

The first in terms of urgency was support to exports, the most promising driver of growth and employment in the current context, given a strong post-covid recovery in the US and other external markets. The two initiatives in this category are both for ramping up insurance cover. For project exports, the cap on underwriting support is to be enhanced (over five years). This enhancement would mostly cover buyer defaults on past project exports, and is unlikely to incentivize new project exports, which flow to the developing world where risk of buyer default remains high. The second initiative for merchandise exports, through enhanced equity infusion into the relevant insurance agency, might well provide an impetus to exports by extending risk cover.

I was hoping for more immediate attention to the logistics problems faced by exporters, process delays, and most of all, un-reimbursed taxes on indirect inputs. Perhaps there will be a further trade policy announcement which will deal with these.

The second category consists of either post- budget schemes already announced but included in the package to make it a consolidated list, or further enhancements to schemes continuing from last year (which would have carried a budgetary provision for this year). There is the free food scheme started in May and further extended to November 2021 (timely and heartening). Digital broadband extension to village panchayats over a three-year horizon was announced earlier, but perhaps this is the first financial provision made for it, at ₹19,041 crore over two years. This too is excellent and timely, given the switch in education to virtual from in-person teaching. The enhanced fertilizer subsidy through direct benefit transfer was already notified by the relevant ministry on 20 May, along with its fiscal provision of ₹14.8 crore (correctly computed as a single-year increment). The provident fund scheme extension was covered in the budget.

The excellent production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme continuing from last year has had its sunset date extended by one year, though only for large-scale electronics manufacturing, with no incremental funding implications this year. Finally, the borrowing enhancement for states of half-a-percent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) conditional on power-sector reform announced in the budget speech now has a financial commitment of ₹97,631 crore (over five years) to the ₹1.05 trillion additional state borrowing estimated for the current year, subject to their meeting onerous conditionalities.

A new scheme for health infrastructure carries an outlay higher than the budgeted central share by ₹8,220 crore; perhaps this will be a centrally-sponsored scheme with state participation.

The third category is a new set of fractionally guaranteed borrowing schemes, along the lines of the Emergency Credit Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) of last year. The ECLGS has shown a good utilization rate so far, at ₹2.69 trillion out of its ₹3 trillion cap (90%), and the cap itself has been enhanced to ₹4.5 trillion. This enhancement has been factored in as an incremental fiscal cost for the current year.

There are two new loan guarantee schemes, with a guarantee cover much higher than in the ECLGS, but still below 100%, which is essential to ensure due diligence on the part of banks taking lending decisions. The more ambitious of the two targets enterprises in health and other (unspecified) sectors. Because of a location restriction to non-metropolitan cities and aspirational districts, the attached risk is higher. It is different from ECLGS in admitting new projects (with a higher guarantee).

Another scheme guarantees loans to 2.5 million small individual borrowers from commercial banks through micro-finance institutions. I am a bit puzzled by its structuring, as it can extend to borrowers in default even if they fall short by just one day of the 90-day limit for the non-performing label, while at the same time imposing a requirement that a new loan cannot be used to repay old loans.

There is also a scheme for 100% guarantee to loans for registered tourist guides and travel agencies. These sectors have suffered acutely. Even so, the 100% guarantee cover does not give lending banks a stake in due diligence.

To conclude, the main thrust of the stimulus package is on working through the banking system to incentivize credit growth, based on widespread acceptance of the ECLGS scheme. However, the risk-cover balance of ECLGS which made it work, is very different from those in the new schemes. This could result either in low bank participation or in reckless lending by banks if lending targets are forced upon them.

The most encouraging feature on which we have to pin our hopes is the government’s promise that the new loan guarantee schemes’ parameters will evolve upon observing the system’s response.

Indira Rajaraman is an economist

