The government’s credit-based stimulus may need some tweaks

The second category consists of either post- budget schemes already announced but included in the package to make it a consolidated list, or further enhancements to schemes continuing from last year (which would have carried a budgetary provision for this year). There is the free food scheme started in May and further extended to November 2021 (timely and heartening). Digital broadband extension to village panchayats over a three-year horizon was announced earlier, but perhaps this is the first financial provision made for it, at ₹19,041 crore over two years. This too is excellent and timely, given the switch in education to virtual from in-person teaching. The enhanced fertilizer subsidy through direct benefit transfer was already notified by the relevant ministry on 20 May, along with its fiscal provision of ₹14.8 crore (correctly computed as a single-year increment). The provident fund scheme extension was covered in the budget.