The government’s debt manager needs to do a better job

The devolvement of several auctions of 10-year government bonds has once again drawn attention to the seemingly paradoxical nature of the Indian financial system. On one hand, the system is awash with liquidity, while on the other hand, successive tranches of 10-year bonds have failed to find many takers. This has been described as a standoff between the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is trying to reduce bond yields and borrowing costs for the government, and banks, which refuse to submit to its demands. There are several reasons why this is neither a standoff nor paradoxical, but rather usual for the unusual times we are in.

Cash is a fungible asset that can be deployed for a desired objective quickly and with minimal friction. This “liquidity" of cash gives it option value. Traditional option pricing theory states that uncertainty increases the value of an option. Given that current economic conditions suffer from high uncertainty, cash has very high option value. This is the first reason why despite surplus cash, banks are willing to lose money by deploying it overnight at RBI’s low reverse repo rate than make a marginal cash profit by investing in 10-year bonds. The high option value of holding cash makes it uneconomical to invest at the yields RBI is offering banks.

The second reason is duration risk. Unlike the US Federal Reserve, RBI has not explicitly diluted its inflation-targeting framework, nor promised to keep yields low for as long as necessary to induce an economic revival. Thus, yield expectations in India have not been anchored and remain volatile. Banks are unwilling to add duration risk by investing in long-dated bonds when uncertainty is high and yields are volatile. Given that most banks are in capital-preservation mode and wary of balance sheet risk, the last thing they want are losses on their tradable bond portfolios. Thus, they are willing to forgo interest income in favour of reduced earnings volatility. Lastly, it seems like parts of the market are not convinced that the future trajectory of inflation will be benign and are unwilling to take on inflation risk by locking their money in 10-year bonds.

RBI has responded to this lack of investor appetite with simultaneous purchase and sale bond auctions through its open market operations, wherein it seeks to buy long-dated bonds while selling short-term bonds to bring down the long end of the yield curve. A similar effort labelled the “Maturity Extension Program" by the Fed was moderately successful in 2012. However, a key difference between the US and India is that short-term rates were near zero in the US back then and the risk of a small increase in short-term rates was marginal. That is not the case in India currently. By selling short-dated bonds, RBI is risking a rise at the short end of the yield curve, which might make it even more attractive for banks—trying to preserve capital and their option value of liquid assets—to park excess savings in short-term instruments and avoid lending and/or buying long-dated bonds. This would be counterproductive for both its monetary and fiscal objectives.

In the current scenario, a valuable policy tool that remains underutilized by RBI is debt management, or the optimal structuring of government borrowings through debt securities of varying features and tenors. Many economists have argued that due to market friction and investor preferences, debt management can be an effective tool to reduce the government’s cost of borrowing over time. Despite the fact that RBI carries the onerous burden of balancing an accommodative monetary policy with higher government borrowing, effective debt management, which can lighten this burden, seems to have been ignored.

As former RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya pointed out in a speech in 2018, the average maturity of the stock of government securities has been increasing—and was 10.66 years in 2017-2018. Moreover, the average tenor of annual issuances has been around 15 years. This has considerably increased banks’ duration risk.

The current crisis is a golden opportunity for RBI to hone its debt management skills and remedy some of these structural issues of Indian debt markets. It could start by tilting the tenor of new issuances towards the short end of the yield curve to reduce duration risk. It can also increase issuances of floating rate bonds, which have seen healthy demand in recent auctions, to give banks greater flexibility in managing duration risk. It also needs to make a concerted effort to create a liquid market for bonds indexed to the consumer price index so that capital that is currently not participating in government auctions but flowing to inflation hedges such as gold or real estate can be accessed by the government. These steps will allow government securities to span the entire spectrum of investor risk preferences, thereby optimizing the government’s cost of borrowing. A well-balanced debt management strategy will also provide diversification benefits to investors and may also serve as an effective signalling tool for monetary policy.

When conducting auctions, RBI acts as a banker to the government. Like a good banker, RBI should realize that investors cannot be forced on a Procrustean bed to buy securities of limited choice in quantities it desires and at a price of its choosing. Meeting the government’s borrowing needs without spooking yields will require RBI to match securities to investor preferences and take up debt management proactively.

Diva Jain is director at Arrjavv and a ‘probabilist’ who researches and writes on behavioural finance and economics

