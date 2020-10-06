The government’s debt manager needs to do a better job

RBI has responded to this lack of investor appetite with simultaneous purchase and sale bond auctions through its open market operations, wherein it seeks to buy long-dated bonds while selling short-term bonds to bring down the long end of the yield curve. A similar effort labelled the “Maturity Extension Program" by the Fed was moderately successful in 2012. However, a key difference between the US and India is that short-term rates were near zero in the US back then and the risk of a small increase in short-term rates was marginal. That is not the case in India currently. By selling short-dated bonds, RBI is risking a rise at the short end of the yield curve, which might make it even more attractive for banks—trying to preserve capital and their option value of liquid assets—to park excess savings in short-term instruments and avoid lending and/or buying long-dated bonds. This would be counterproductive for both its monetary and fiscal objectives.