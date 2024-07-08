The government’s stake-selling agenda: If not now, then when?
Summary
- It’s time to get cracking on disinvestment. The market rally in PSU shares offers the Centre a fine opportunity to raise resources for public projects by offloading its equity.
Markets have been hitting new highs almost every week and the total wealth in equity assets has also risen to all-time highs. Not surprisingly, promoters are set for record stock dilution. As per media reports, promoters of over 200 companies have cumulatively sold stock worth around $4 billion in the last two months alone, taking advantage of richer valuations and cashing-in on the equity they hold.