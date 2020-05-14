Opinion | The government should go for direct spending

There was palpable relief across India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a ₹20 trillion financial package for our corona-crushed economy. As he said in an address to the nation on Tuesday, this enormous sum of money—about 10% of gross domestic product—would finance the Centre’s latest “self-reliant India" mission, which had been envisioned to draw its strength from five elements. One, an economy suitably reformed to expand in “quantum" leaps rather than incrementally; two, high-quality support infrastructure; three, a systemic transformation based on technology; four, the demographic dividend of our youth; and five, a cycle of demand and supply, with the former to be boosted even as the latter was rejigged for global markets. This last bit seemed to underline renewed efforts to turn India into the world’s next big factory, as well as Modi’s emphasis that self-reliance did not imply isolationism, in his view, but a repositioning of the country as one that could take care of itself—and also the rest of the world. The Prime Minister briefly touched upon factor reforms as well, conveyed pithily as the four ‘L’s his administration had placed under review: Land, Labour, Liquidity and Laws. The covid imperative of a big bang stimulus, however, was the highlight of his message.

The figure of ₹20 trillion for 2020 does have a memorable ring to it. However, not all of it appears to be fresh expenditure, or even direct public spending. On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a tranche of relief measures and regulatory tweaks for small enterprises, non-bank financiers, power distributors and others short of liquidity. As further declarations are awaited, how the stimulus agenda adds up remains unclear, but it would seem that the overall sum Modi spoke of included monetary action already taken by the central bank, as also the ₹1.7 trillion package of March. As with some of the numbers cited back then, much of money held out on Wednesday reflects the coverage value of just-in-case provisions, such as loan backstops; while these place contingent liabilities on government, they do not put instant cash in people’s hands. Fully backed collateral-free loans worth ₹3 trillion for businesses, for instance. While these should aid those in search of credit, their multiplier effect would likely operate only with a lag. They would still be useful, though. Small businesses starved of cash that get loans could set off ripples of payments and stimulate further commercial activity. Yet, for a classic Keynesian push to leverage the economy out of a deep slump, money needs to be pumped into it via direct payouts. Perhaps such handouts will be declared in later tranches.

What effect the big package will finally have on the economy would depend on the actual money spent by the Centre in 2020-21. No clear estimate is available yet, but it seems likely to be some fraction of ₹20 trillion. Even if it is a sizeable proportion of that figure, how it will be funded is another critical question. The Centre’s extra market borrowings planned this year are relatively modest, at just ₹4.2 trillion more than the ₹7.8 trillion odd calculated before the covid crisis struck. Since Central revenues are likely to fall, not much would be left for expenditure. The Centre needs to clarify how it expects all this to work out. There’s a limit on how much domestic debt can be relied upon. If money creation is to fill the gap, it must not spurt beyond India’s productive capacity. That could set off inflation and weaken the rupee. Prudent funding, thankfully, is possible—and should be done.

