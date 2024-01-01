The govt’s plan to certify India’s esoteric healers is a bad idea
Summary
- The right approach would be to institute research to understand why what works actually does work, and to leave the plan for certification well enough alone until that is achieved
The government’s proposal to certify practitioners of traditional medicine, those who do not have a medical qualification or standardised professional training but still seem to be effective at what they do, is a bad idea. The government would do well to abandon such a move.