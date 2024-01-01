The govt’s plan to certify India’s esoteric healers is a bad idea

Some skills are process-oriented, such as in yoga. While the gross form of a yoga pose is easily identified, unless there is proper understanding of how to train the muscles to attain the pose, often entailing gradual easing in with the help of assorted props, the only result of untrained attempts to force the body into that pose would be to contribute a harvest of patients to the orthopaedic.

