The great books we’re expected to read that turn out unreadable

Lord of the Rings: Again, this will have masses of people up in arms, including friends who have the 1,100-page trilogy nearly by heart, along with its 200-page appendix. They know that the shards of the sword Narsil were taken to Rivendell and reforged into Arundil, and Aragorn’s childhood elven name was Estel. I tried reading it several times, failed, and then, after watching each of Peter Jackson’s splendid films, I tackled the book each film was based on. I soon realized that Tolkien was particularly bad at describing action and avoided doing so, while Jackson mostly filmed only the 100 pages that had action in them, while keeping the fantasy world intact and vivid for cultists with exceptional computer-generated imagery.