There has been much in India’s air lately that qualifies as music to the ears of investors, serving notes sharp and swift for our BSE Sensex to waltz past 60,000 last week. Our count of daily covid cases has stayed subdued, with no sign yet of a third wave. The Centre finally tugged two policy knots apart in ways worthy of some cheer. It resolved the issue of retro-slapped taxes, late but about as well as it could, and also sought to sort out our telecom tangle at long last. India’s economic pulse has picked up, and the government has pushed ahead with plans to recycle its assets and clean-up the loan books of our lenders, even as exports look up, fiscal outlays slowly take effect and the central bank keeps our economy flush with liquidity. Private investment remains in a slump, but the gallop of unicorns headed for public offers and gains made by a swelling crowd of retail investors, ever since big buyers got access to ultra-cheap money, globally, have served as drum-beats for a pandemic bull run. Discordant sounds from the West and East have had minimal impact so far, despite our index exposure to the wider world. So long as the music plays, one has to get up and dance—thus spake Citigroup’s then chief Charles Prince in 2007, on the eve of a crash that tipped global finance into crisis, revealing hidden risks and mis-priced credit.

Tragedy or farce, history need not repeat, but risk awareness must heighten as equity prices go higher. Stock values show asset inflation caused by too much cash chasing too few options, a result of central banks using ultra-easy money for rescue acts across the world. The need to calm covid seizures led central bankers to weaken their vigil on price stability, and given the volume of US dollar creation, even modest inflows were sure to inflate Indian shares. For the most part, this is what explains the Sensex’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of over 30, an eye-popper going by its past record. Sure, big companies might be poised for a profit upshoot on the back of a business upswing, but signs of it are not yet clear, and while the young can afford to go long, the entire market’s horizon for returns could not have got stretched by a whole decade to justify a 30-plus PE ratio. At such dizzy heights, prices can easily get skittish. Under shock-watch right now are two things. One is the likely bankruptcy of Evergrande, a Chinese mega-builder that looks unlikely to be bailed out, even as China’s cushion for its knock-on effects may not extend beyond its borders. Another is a reversal of capital flows as the US Fed reverses its stimulus, for which it signalled a faster but firmer path last week. An orderly reversal would make a ‘taper tantrum’ less likely, but global markets could still go into spasms if it exposes mis-priced assets and financial fissures. What if the Fed’s largesse turns out too profligate for the globe’s good?

Such a crisis is not a trivial risk. It could even manifest itself in a flare-up of general inflation that proves hard to quell, as economist Nouriel Roubini has warned, forcing a rate-raising response by the Fed that may cause stagflation. The Fed has softened its aim of 2% inflation into an average over an extended period, and the chance of a monetary mishap is looking less remote amid a US boom in demand. What underlies all this is the unseen uncertainty of what casino-esque impulses—stoked by easy money—might have wrought across the world. All in all, investors must stay alert.

