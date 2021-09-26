The great covid bull run: Investors must stay alert

Tragedy or farce, history need not repeat, but risk awareness must heighten as equity prices go higher. Stock values show asset inflation caused by too much cash chasing too few options, a result of central banks using ultra-easy money for rescue acts across the world. The need to calm covid seizures led central bankers to weaken their vigil on price stability, and given the volume of US dollar creation, even modest inflows were sure to inflate Indian shares. For the most part, this is what explains the Sensex’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of over 30, an eye-popper going by its past record. Sure, big companies might be poised for a profit upshoot on the back of a business upswing, but signs of it are not yet clear, and while the young can afford to go long, the entire market’s horizon for returns could not have got stretched by a whole decade to justify a 30-plus PE ratio. At such dizzy heights, prices can easily get skittish. Under shock-watch right now are two things. One is the likely bankruptcy of Evergrande, a Chinese mega-builder that looks unlikely to be bailed out, even as China’s cushion for its knock-on effects may not extend beyond its borders. Another is a reversal of capital flows as the US Fed reverses its stimulus, for which it signalled a faster but firmer path last week. An orderly reversal would make a ‘taper tantrum’ less likely, but global markets could still go into spasms if it exposes mis-priced assets and financial fissures. What if the Fed’s largesse turns out too profligate for the globe’s good?

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}