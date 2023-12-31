The Great Indian Startup Shift: 2023’s lessons and 2024’s promise
With over $20 billion of dry powder awaiting deployment, the stage is set for a revival of India’s startup ecosystem, with sectors such as AI, fintech and EV poised to lead the resurgence
India’s startup ecosystem has undergone a transformative journey this year. This shift, while tremendously challenging, ushered in a period of strategic reassessment and realignment for both startups and investors.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message