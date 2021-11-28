The great inflation conundrum that policymakers must resolve

Unlike Krugman, I believe that rising US inflation, currently at a 30-year high of 6.2%, is caused by this big spending package. But I also believe, contrary to Blanchard, that Biden’s policy intervention was right, and that higher inflation is a price worth paying for the benefits the rescue plan has brought, particularly to the most vulnerable Americans. This relief is reflected in US data. During three months preceding September, the US saw higher wage increases than any time in the last 20 years. Workers have gained a stronger bargaining position, and have even stayed away from the labour market when their wage demands have been unmet. To be sure, US policymakers will have to navigate some difficult terrain ahead, because the covid crisis has left many open wounds. A recent University of Michigan survey found that one-quarter of Americans expect their financial situation to worsen in the near term, a level of pessimism not seen since the Great Recession of 2008-09. All this is cause for global worry, because a US slowdown with elevated inflation will have adverse effects worldwide.