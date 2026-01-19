The Great Integration: How AI is reshaping Indian IT’s growth, hiring and business models
After surviving a brutal demand slowdown, India’s IT service majors are betting their future on moving from volume-driven outsourcing to AI-led integration. Earnings, hiring plans and deal wins hint at opportunity. This could be the year we’ll know if they can acquire a new growth story.
In the unfolding economic narrative of 2026, the Indian IT services industry finds itself at a crossroads that many analysts describe as the Great Integration; a phase of traditional outsourcing models giving way to AI-infused digital transformation engagements.