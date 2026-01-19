Non-Indian IT majors are playing by the same theme. Accenture and others are relying on AI consulting and solutions integration as drivers of future growth, even as they manage geographic and sectoral variability in spending. These players compete with Indian firms for many of the same deals, raising the bar for technical delivery and business outcomes. The competitive interplay is pushing Indian firms to reinforce their AI offerings, invest in partnerships with cloud and platform providers, and retool their market approach accordingly.