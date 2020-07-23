Opinion | The great scramble of millions to board India’s economic bus

Good sports coaches do not throw trainees into the ring against champions right away. They spend energy outside the ring to build their trainees’ capabilities. Aspirants enter competitions progressively, challenging tougher contestants as they improve. India’s policymakers must devote much more attention to the building of India’s internal capabilities if Indians are to benefit from participation in global trade. Several economists—Dani Rodrik, Ricardo Hausmann, Ha Joon-Chang, and others—who have been advocating the need for sound industrial policies, to create more competitive enterprises and employment within countries, have so far been outside the mainstream because their ideas run counter to the dominant school of free trade economics. Enterprises learn, and policymakers must continue to learn too, they have argued, so as to create a “learning society" that can learn faster than all its potential competitors can. Joseph Stiglitz and Bruce Greenwald expanded this idea in 2014 in their book, Creating a Learning Society. Disciplines of “organizational learning" have been developed and applied outside the discipline of economics for over half a century. Economists do not need to reinvent the wheel. They could humbly learn from others.