The green taxonomy needed to attain carbon neutrality

Its successful implementation would be contingent on correcting a poor compliance culture of environmental norms (such as the Environmental Impact Assessment or EIA protocols) through incentive-compatible mechanisms. Existing norms may need to be upgraded for compatibility with global standards, even as new ones are established. The current EIA protocols, for example, require an overhaul. Procedures for measuring vehicular emissions need to be replaced by those that mimic real-life conditions, and preferential treatment given to electric vehicles on this should be gradually phased out. Also, the financial incentives of vehicle testing agencies must be detached from manufacturers’ compliance with emission norms, and the carbon-neutrality of bio-fuels must be established before related upstream and downstream activities are included in the taxonomy. We must also commission research to establish evidence in favour of the sustainable agricultural and livestock practices that are likely candidates for the taxonomy. Such measures will lower the risk of greenwashing and boost authentic investments.

