The greenback could yet prove more robust than most expect

Looked at through this lens, the dollar looks potentially more robust to me. As anyone who’s managed a currency portfolio knows, you don’t really worry about movements in inflation but movements in interest rates. And things might be about to shift upward on the latter for the dollar. Even though the relative move higher in US short rates has been meagre so far this year, an expectation of higher dollar rates has already steadied the greenback. If we get more numbers like last week’s US retail sales and producer prices, both much higher than expected, markets will bet that even the perennially dovish Fed will have to take note.