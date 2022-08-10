Why GST on chit funds is a bad idea5 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 12:41 AM IST
It could reduce the participation incentive for net savers and constrict this well-used source of credit
Despite 75 years of independence, access to borrowings from commercial banks, especially for meeting emergency needs, remains elusive for the majority of Indian households. Many Indians work in the informal sector or are self-employed. They do not have stable income streams, proof of regular income or the collateral that banks need to sanction personal as well as small business loans. This forces them to rely on sources of credit such as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), friends and relatives, and local money lenders and pawnbrokers.