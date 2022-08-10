Why GST on chit funds is a bad idea

One can bid early in the cycle if one needs money for any planned purchase, working capital for business or for a personal emergency. Alternatively, one can wait and take the lump-sum in a later part of the cycle. Each participant, therefore, receives a different pool of funds. Bids tend to be more aggressive early in the cycle and so people who take the lump-sum early end up paying more by way of their total contribution over the duration of the fund than what they receive from it. Those who take it towards the end of the cycle tend to end up as savers, since they usually receive more money than what they contribute to the chit fund.