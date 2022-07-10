The GST launch: An inflection point for India’s logistics sector4 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 10:21 PM IST
It helped integrate supply chains and spurred outsourcing to lend our economy a competitive edge
It helped integrate supply chains and spurred outsourcing to lend our economy a competitive edge
Listen to this article
Five years after the GST roll-out, one can say that India has truly benefited from this game-changing implementation of “One nation one Tax". India has replaced the United States as the second-most favourable manufacturing hub, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s 2021 Global Manufacturing Risk Index.